New York-listed gaming supplier and operator GAN has completed the acquisition of Bulgarian and UK-based online casino games developer Silverback Gaming for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition provides GAN with exclusive rights to all current and future Silverback titles, including Aztec Luck and Mystery Stacks, and includes up to 50 new slot games to be developed in the next three years.

The deal is part of GAN’s content acquisition strategy and will expand its recently launched SuperRGS platform in [...]