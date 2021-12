Oslo and Stockholm-listed gaming supplier Gaming Innovation Group has agreed a deal to acquire platform provider Sportnco.

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) will pay an initial consideration of €50.8m to acquire the sports betting and player account management platform provider, of which €27.3m will be paid in cash and the balance in newly issued shares.

GiG may also pay an earnout of up to €23.0m based on Sportnco’s performance in 2022 and 2023, and will assume €19.2m in [...]