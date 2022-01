New York-listed gaming supplier Everi Holdings has agreed to acquire certain strategic assets from Australia-based games developer Atlas Gaming Technologies.

The value of the acquisition has not been disclosed and is thought to include most of the Melbourne-based supplier, including game development technology, intellectual property and a team of game developers and engineers.

Everi’s executive vice president and games business leader Dean Ehrlich said: “We expect to leverage the Atlas development team and purchased assets to provide [...]