Multi-national lottery operator Allwyn Entertainment plans to go to public on the New York Stock Exchange through a business combination with special purpose acquisition company Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

Allwyn Entertainment, formerly known as Sazka, expects to close the transaction in the second quarter of this year, subject to approval by Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (CRHC) stockholders, gaming regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

The transaction values Allwyn at an enterprise value of approximately $9.3bn, which [...]