Aristocrat’s proposed £2.7bn acquisition of Playtech remains uncertain despite JKO Play’s withdrawal from the fray.

JKO Play, the investment vehicle of former OpenBet executive Keith O’Loughlin and former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan, said Friday that it will not be making a bid for Playtech, citing concerns about whether new investors would support the deal.

Playtech has voiced similar concerns about the group of investors, who are understood to have acquired 27 per cent of the [...]