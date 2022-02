Gopher Investments, an affiliate of Hong Kong-based investment firm TTB Partners, has resurfaced with a possible cash offer for Playtech.

Following Wednesday’s unsuccessful shareholder meeting to approve the sale of the business to Aristocrat Leisure, Playtech was contacted by TTB requesting that Playtech release it from restrictions under Rule 2.8 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, which would allow for a possible offer to be submitted.

Having previously engaged with Playtech under the Code and [...]