Multi-national lottery operator Allwyn has agreed a deal to increase its stake in Greek gaming and lottery operator OPAP to 48.1 per cent.

Allwyn (formerly SAZKA Group) has reached an agreement with Yeonama Holdings to acquire the remaining minority interest in SAZKA Delta AIF Variable Investment Company, an entity through which Allwyn holds part of its interest in OPAP, for a total consideration of €327.4m.

As a result, Allwyn’s economic interest in OPAP will increase to 48.1 [...]