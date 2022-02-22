Glitnor enters iGaming affiliate space with KaFe Rocks acquisition

Malta-based iGaming operator and games provider Glitnor Group is entering the lead generation space through the acquisition of affiliate KaFe Rocks.

The acquisition complements Glitnor’s B2C business, which currently includes the Lucky Casino and Gambola online casino brands, as well as its B2B business Swintt.

KaFe Rocks’ affiliate operations include the US-facing time2play and USCasinos brands, as well as the UK-facing Online-slot.

The financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

“Glitnor is not shy about its ambitions to become a leading iGaming group and the acquisition of KaFe Rocks and our move into the lead generation space is evidence of this,” said Glitnor Group CEO David Flynn. “In KaFe Rocks we have an established business being run by an incredibly talented team that owns and operates a network of successful, reputable affiliate assets that will drive growth for the wider group.

“I look forward to working closely with Simon, Feda and the entire KaFe Rocks team of 170 Rocketeers as we further expand Glitnor Group’s total addressable market across the iGaming and Sportsbook value-chain, offering reputable iGaming products and services around the world.”

KaFe Rocks co-founder Feda Mecan will join now join the board of directors of Glitnor, while CEO Simon Pilkington will join Glitnor’s executive management team.

“I’ve been hugely impressed with the leadership team at Glitnor and am massively excited for what the future holds for both KaFe Rocks and the Glitnor Group,” said Pilkington. “Since initial talks began, it’s been clear that both companies share a vision for growth, but that they also value the people driving it and believe in developing a culture where people can thrive.

“The trust that they are showing in us to continue being KaFe Rocks is gratefully received and I’m extremely driven to deliver the results that will help the new group achieve its goals.”