International Game Technology's Italian subsidiary IGT Lottery has signed an agreement to sell its payments business to e-money institution PostePay for €700 million.

The transaction includes IGT's LIS Holding and LISPAY businesses, which operate as PUNTOLIS and offer top-up services for web accounts and bill payment services through a network of 54,000 points of sale, as well as pre-paid cards in the Italian market.

"This transaction provides us with an opportunity to monetise IGT's market leadership in [...]