Malta-based iGaming supplier EveryMatrix has made its second acquisition in the game development space with a new investment in London-based studio Jelly Entertainment.

Jelly marks EveryMatrix’s second studio investment after acquiring a stake in Stockholm-listed LL Lucky Games in May last year.

The acquisition will see Jelly titles integrated with EveryMatrix’s SlotMatrix aggregation platform, with the studio also continuing to supply games to its existing distribution partners.

“Investing in the gaming vertical is a strategic direction for EveryMatrix and [...]