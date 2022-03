Stockholm-listed online gaming affiliate Better Collective has moved to strengthen its position in the Canadian affiliate market with the acquisition of Sports Betting Canada.

Better Collective will pay up to €21.4m to acquire the assets of Sports Betting Canada, with €15.9m due up-front and a deferred earn-out of €5.5m payable subject to achieving certain deliverables over the next three months.

SportsBettingCanada.ca is expected to generate revenue in excess of €5m in 2022.

As a result of the acquisition, [...]