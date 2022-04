Oslo-listed gaming supplier Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has completed the acquisition of iGaming platform provider Sportnco for €51.4m.

Following the signing of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire Sportnco last December, GiG has now received the necessary approvals from relevant authorities to complete the deal.

GiG has paid €51.4m to acquire the business, comprising €27.9m in cash and €23.5m in 12,623,400 new shares in GiG at a share price of NOK8.08 per share. In addition, Sportnco [...]