Yolo Investments acquires stake in iGaming reactivation specialist Enteractive

Yolo Investments has expanded its iGaming portfolio with the acquisition of a multi-million Euro stake in Malta-based reactivation specialist Enteractive.

The non-controlling interest equity stake will enable Enteractive to further enhance its player reactivation services, which it has been providing to iGaming operators since 2008.

“We love businesses which find creative ways to add value for their partners, and that’s why Enteractive is such a natural fit for the Yolo Investments network," said Yolo Investments founder and general partner Tim Heath. "Retention and reactivation are challenges facing many of the companies we’ve already invested in, and we see significant opportunities to build synergies and help Enteractive develop into a global industry leader across many more markets.”

Yolo Investments (formerly Vereeni Investments) currently holds investments in more than 55 companies, a number of which are in the iGaming space, including BetConnect, CoolBet (now part of GAN), Avatar UX, Green Jade Games, OneTouch, Kalamba Games and Caleta Gaming.

“We’re super excited about Yolo Investments joining the Enteractive family,” said Enteractive founder and CEO Mikael Hansson. “Tim and his team have done a great job in challenging conventional thinking and pushing the industry forward with new ideas and a good portion of enthusiasm. We believe that we can further accelerate our already strong growth with their added knowledge and strong network.”