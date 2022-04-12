Sportradar acquires AI specialist Vaix

New York-listed sports data technology provider Sportradar has acquired Artificial Intelligence solutions provider Vaix for an undisclosed amount.

The purchase will enhance Sportradar’s Managed Trading Services (MTS) platform to help betting operators increase player engagement and retention by providing a more targeted experience.

Sportradar has partnered Vaix for the past two years, incorporated its technology into its MTS offering, which Sportradar said would be increasingly important in the growing US market.

“VAIX products with their Artificial Intelligence and algorithms are now being natively integrated as part of the Sportradar Sportsbook platform, enhancing our data analytics, promotions system and player personalisation,” said Sportradar managing director of managed betting services Paolo Personeni. “All Managed Betting Services customers will enjoy a faster and simplified integration. The acquisition of Vaix is the culmination of a very important and productive partnership we have had with the company over two years.”

Vaix’s AI learning capabilities will provide betting operators already engaged with Sportradar’s platform the opportunity to gain access to more personalised insights and suggestions relating to user preferences.

Founded in 2016 by former PartyGaming (now part of Entain) executives John O’Malia and Andreas Hartmann, Vaix has fed over 60bn transactions into its AI technology - equivalent to 60m transactions per day - to offer a personalised experience to more than 50m users for operators and iGaming platforms.

“Fully joining forces with Sportradar is recognition of the power of Vaix’s technology, and a dream come true for our vision to bring AI to the entire iGaming industry," said Hartmann. "Vaix’s capabilities can provide all of Sportradar’s operators with the power to truly personalise their offering, marketing and CRM, as they seek to attract and engage players.”

The acquisition will not have a material impact on Sportradar's financial outlook for 2022.

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NSQ:SRAD) closed marginally lower at $13.68 per share in New York Monday.