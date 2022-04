New York-listed Bally’s Corporation has agreed a deal to acquire a minority stake in Vancouver-based digital marketing solutions provider Snipp Interactive for $5m.

The deal will see Bally’s become Snipp’s exclusive gaming partner for its Gambit loyalty gaming platform, which was acquired earlier this year from Gambit Rewards and will be integrated into Bally’s retail and digital offering.

As part of the investment, Bally’s will be entitled to nominate one director to Snipp’s board of directors, which [...]