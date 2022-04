Tekkorp’s acquisition of Caliente Interactive, Playtech’s strategic partnership with Mexico’s Caliente, is nearing completion with only elements of the financing awaiting finalisation.

Tekkorp and Caliente are working closely together, with Tekkorp receiving approval from the Illinois Gaming Board to apply for a license under the Caliente Interactive LLC vehicle. Super Group’s DGC and Fubo TV have also applied for Illinois licenses.

It is understood that Tekkorp’s acquisition of Caliente Interactive is not dependent on the outcome of [...]