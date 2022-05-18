This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
IMG Arena invests in computer vision specialist Signality

18th May 2022 11:07 am GMT
IMG Arena
OpenBet

Endeavor Group’s sports subsidiary IMG Arena has announced a strategic investment in Swedish computer vision specialist Signality. 

IMG Arena said that the investment will enhance its data collection capabilities with leading computer vision and camera technologies, providing sports leagues and federations with an enriched experience to drive greater fan engagement.

As a result of the investment, Signality will become part of London-headquartered IMG Arena with continued oversight from co-founders Mikael Rousson and Michael Hoglund.

“This is a very exciting and important investment for IMG Arena,” said IMG Arena chief product officer Brad van Wely. “It will enable us to build a next-generation data collection system, which will generate new and exciting insights across a multitude of sports. This compelling data will underpin both our current and future suite of products for rightsholders and fans alike, combining real-time data and analytics with innovative front-end solutions to enhance the fan experience.”

Signality co-founder and CEO Mikael Rousson commented: “Signality was born from a vision of enhancing sport at a fundamental level using computer vision technology. Joining the IMG Arena business is a natural union born out of synergies in product, customer base and, most importantly, culture and vision. It will accelerate our joint desire of having a global impact on the future of sports and sports fans.”

Shares in IMG Arena parent Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) closed at $19.50 per share in New York Tuesday and were 2.82 per cent higher in pre-market trading Wednesday.

