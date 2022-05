Stockholm-listed betting and gaming affiliate Catena Media has initiated a strategic review of certain parts of its business, including its flagship casino brand AskGamblers.

Catena Media said that its board continuously evaluates strategic initiatives, including potential transactions, structural changes and other strategic initiatives with a view to achieving the best outcomes for the company and its shareholders in the long-term.

Recently, it has received interest from third parties to acquire certain assets, including assets in its financial [...]