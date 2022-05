Toronto-listed lottery operator Kings Entertainment has entered into an agreement to acquire Sports Venture Holdings (SVH), owner of the Bet99 online sports betting and gaming brand in Canada.

The definitive agreement will see Kings expand its operations beyond its LottoKings and WinTrillions brands, with current Bet99 CEO Jared Beber taking over as CEO role of the merged company.

Kings Entertainment CEO Steve Budin will continue to lead LottoKings operations, and will act in an advisory role, while [...]