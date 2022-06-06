Bragg Gaming completes Spin Games acquisition

Toronto-listed gaming supplier Bragg Gaming has completed its acquisition of Spin Games in a cash and stock deal worth US$30m.

The acquisition expands Bragg’s North American presence with new proprietary and exclusive third-party online casino content aimed at US and Canadian players, while enabling the company to also cross-sell its existing European casino content.

Bragg expects to launch the first games through its remote gaming server (RGS) in Connecticut, Michigan and New Jersey during the third quarter of 2022, with Pennsylvania to follow.

Spin Games’ founder and CEO Kent Young will serve as Bragg’s president of Americas and oversee the supplier’s US market roll-out strategy.

“Combining our RGS, advanced player engagement tools, data analytics capabilities and our newest game content developed specifically to appeal to North American players, with Spin Games’ state gaming licenses and established integrations with online casino operators comprising the majority of the US market significantly accelerates our entry into the North America iGaming market,” said Bragg chief strategy officer Yaniv Spielberg.

“We are positioned to quickly grow our US market presence over the next several months beginning with our iGaming content and supporting game optimization technologies. In addition, our proven player account management (PAM) platform which powers several leading iGaming and sportsbook brands in Europe, along with our full managed operational and marketing services allows us to offer a complete solution to online gambling operators of any size in currently regulated states and as additional states approve iGaming.

“We’re delighted to welcome Kent and the entire Spin Games team to Bragg and look forward to collaboratively driving the successful execution of this key growth initiative.”

Young added: “I am delighted to now be a part of the Bragg team and I’m confident the company is perfectly positioned to leverage our leading RGS technology and proprietary and third-party content to quickly execute on our US and Canada iGaming expansion plan.

“In addition to strengthening our support of existing customers and markets, the combined company is positioned to accelerate the expansion of our propriety content library, pursue new markets, and leverage our technology to quickly support iGaming in new states and provinces as they open.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Ltd (TSX:BRAG) closed 4.83 per cent lower at CAD$6.90 per share in Toronto Friday.