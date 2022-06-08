Interblock acquired by US private equity firm Oaktree

Electronic table games provider Interblock has been acquired by funds managed by American private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management for an undisclosed amount.

The investment will further bolster Interblock’s market leadership in the rapidly growing electronic table games (ETG) market, where it provides content across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

The supplier, which was founded in Slovenia in 1989, will continue to operate as an independent business under Oaktree’s portfolio.

“We have delivered robust growth over the past six years, which can be attributed to the company’s dedicated team of ETG specialists, best in class product portfolio, data driven decision making and our continued focus on innovation,” said Interblock global CEO John Connelly. “There is significant momentum within the electronic table game sector, making it the right time to partner with one of the largest private equity firms in the world - Oaktree.

“Such progress would not have been possible without the leadership and innovative eye of our outgoing chairman, Joc Pečečnik, who has contributed significantly to both Interblock’s development and the gaming industry overall. Moving forward, we are excited about our partnership with Oaktree and the ability to further accelerate our momentum, concentrating on both organic growth and potential acquisitions.”

David Quick, managing director in Oaktree’s Special Situations Group and Interblock board member, added: “We look forward to being a part of this exciting new chapter for Interblock, which boasts significant market leadership in an incredibly fast-growing industry, an attractive financial profile and durable customer relationships.

“We will work closely with John and the company’s world-class leadership team to advance the growth plan and achieve their long-term vision for the business.”