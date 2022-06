New York-listed casino operator MGM Resorts has reached an agreement to sell its Mississippi-based casino property Gold Strike Tunica.

MGM will sell the casino to Cherokee Nation Entertainment Gaming Holdings (CNE), a subsidiary of Cherokee Nation Businesses, for $450m in cash.

“I want to thank all of our Gold Strike employees who have consistently delivered world-class gaming and entertainment experiences to our guests,” said MGM Resorts CEO and president Bill Hornbuckle. “Gold Strike is a wonderful property with [...]