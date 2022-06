The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) has acquired a stake in California-based real-time performance data specialist Sports Data Labs.

Alongside the ownership stake, the NFLPA has agreed a landmark partnership to revolutionize monetization opportunities for NFL players through the collection and use of their performance data.

This will see SD Labs collect and monetize performance data on behalf of NFL players, including data captured from sensors and sensing systems, for use across fantasy sports, gaming, NFTs, and other [...]