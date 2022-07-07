Yolo Investments acquires stake in Apparat Gaming

Tallinn-based venture capital fund Yolo Investments has acquired a stake in newly established German slot developer Apparat Gaming.

The acquisition marks the first round of investment for Berlin-based Apparat Gaming, which was founded in 2020 and secured a licence from the Malta Gaming Authority last year.

“We’re always on the lookout for startups with a passion for evolution, and Apparat ticks that box,” said Yolo Investments founder and general partner Tim Heath. “At Yolo, we have a ‘people first’ attitude and we recognise that Apparat has put together an amazing team of creative individuals with a 360-degree understanding of the industry. We’re delighted to be part of their developing story.”

Apparat Gaming is the latest in a line of Yolo gaming investments, which includes Green Jade Games, Turbo Games and Kalamba.

“We’re excited that Yolo has chosen us because we know they only invest in the best,” said Apparat Gaming co-founder and director Alina Dandörfer. “It’s a real vindication of everything we’ve worked for. And with Yolo’s backing, we can achieve even great, great things.”