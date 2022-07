London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has completed the sale of its Finalto financial trading division to Gopher Investments, with the company likely to receive up to $20m less from the sale than previously expected.

The final consideration of $250m is subject to an accounts adjustment of up to $25m in either direction, which will be determined by the financial performance of Finalto from 1 January 2021 through to the completion date.

The current expectation is that the [...]