Hong Kong-based investment firm TTB Partners has announced that it will not be making a bid to acquire London-listed iGaming supplier and operator Playtech.

The parties had been discussing a potential acquisition since last November, shortly after Playtech received a £2.7bn (680p per share) acquisition offer from Australian gaming supplier Aristocrat Leisure.

That offer was rejected by Playtech shareholders in February after a group of investors believed to be linked to TTB built a blocking stake in [...]