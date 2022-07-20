Gauselmann and Greentube join forces in Germany

Mernov, Germany’s first licensed online slot games operator, has unveiled its new joint venture corporate structure.

Mernov will operate as a 50-50 joint venture between Gauselmann Group and Greentube, the interactive gaming division of Novomatic.

The joint venture, which secured Germany’s first online casino licence in May, operates two brands in the market, JackpotPirates.com and BingBong.de.

“Our technology partners and now shareholders, Gauselmann and Greentube, were of crucial importance for obtaining our licence approval,” said Florian Werner, managing [...]