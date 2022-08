Entain has teamed up with Czech investment firm Emma Capital to form a new venture that will focus on opportunities in Central and Eastern Europe.

Entain will own 75 per cent of the economic rights in the new venture, Entain CEE, which will in turn acquire Emma Capital’s SuperSport Group, a leading land-based and online betting and gaming operator in Croatia.

The Central and Eastern European (CEE) region represents an estimated €5.0bn opportunity for regulated betting and [...]