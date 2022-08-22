This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain

MGM Resorts gains regulatory approval for proposed LeoVegas acquisition

22nd August 2022 11:16 am GMT
LeoVegas

MGM Resorts International has secured all requisite governmental and regulatory approvals in relation to its proposed acquisition of online betting and gaming operator LeoVegas.

The proposed acquisition of LeoVegas by MGM Resorts subsidiary MGM Casino Next Lion was first announced in May, with completion subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all regulatory, governmental or similar clearances, which have now been received.

The acceptance period for the SEK61 per share offer (approx. $5.75 per share) expires on August 30 and settlement is expected to be initiated on or around 7 September, subject to the remaining conditions for completion.

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) closed 2.50 per cent lower at $34.73 per share in New York Friday, while shares in LeoVegas AB (STO:LEO) were trading marginally higher at SEK60.95 per share in Stockholm early Monday morning.

Related Tags
iGaming LeoVegas Mergers & Acquisitions MGM Resorts Sports Betting Sweden United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Record sports betting performance drives LeoVegas’ Q2 growth

New York online sportsbook wagers continue decline into July

Hard Rock names management for new Las Vegas and Atlantic City properties

MGM Resorts benefits from growth in Las Vegas as BetMGM losses continue

LeoVegas fined £1.32m by Gambling Commission

MGM Resorts expands MLB partnership

MGM Resorts secures access to MLB players with latest sports partnership

New York online sportsbook revenue slides to new low in June

Entain lowers online growth expectations as customer spend declines

BetMGM opens dedicated live dealer studio in Michigan

BetMGM to launch Wheel of Fortune-branded online casino in New Jersey

New York online sportsbook wagers fall to $1.26bn in May

MGM Resorts to sell Mississippi casino for $450m

LeoVegas assisting authorities in insider trading probe

LeoVegas and MGM’s global ambition: exclusive interview with LeoVegas CEO Gustaf Hagman

Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
G2E
Digitain