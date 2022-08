New York-listed casino operator Century Casinos has entered into an agreement to acquire the operations of Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Maryland for $56m.

The acquisition from Golden Entertainment will see Century Casinos enter its eleventh US state and gain the opportunity to offer sports betting in Maryland.

Subject to certain adjustments, the acquisition price of the casino operations represents an implied 2021 EBITDA multiple of 4.9x.

Alongside the transaction, an affiliate of VICI Properties will acquire the [...]