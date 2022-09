Czech investment firm Emma Capital has made its first gaming acquisitions in Romania after taking majority stakes in retail and online betting operators Get’s Bet and Club King.

Emma Capital has concluded negotiations to acquire a 67 per cent stake in both Get’s Bet and Club King, which were founded by Romanian businessman Sandu Ghetu in 1993 and 2004 respectively.

The two companies operate more than 1,000 retail betting branches across Romania, with the two brands also [...]