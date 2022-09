New York-listed gaming operator Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) is expanding its historical horse racing operations to a fourth US state after completing the acquisition of Chasers Poker Room in New Hampshire.

The completion of CDI's purchase of the Salem-based venue follows approval of the transaction by the New Hampshire Lottery Commission.

Chasers is located close to Boston and is one of the leading charitable gaming operators in New Hampshire, offering poker and a variety of table games. [...]