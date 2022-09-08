This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Yolo Investments acquires stake in Betegy

8th September 2022 6:57 am GMT

Tallinn-based venture capital fund Yolo Investments continues to expand its iGaming portfolio, this time through a multi-million Euro investment in sports data technology provider Betegy.

The non-controlling stake will be used to drive the next stage of Betegy's global expansion, with the supplier's data-driven service currently used by the likes of ESPN, Entain, Ringier Axel Springer, bwin, Yahoo Sports, Sportsbet.io, 22bet, Parimatch, PokerGo and Winners.net.

The latest investment builds on Betegy’s recent funding from JKR Investment Group, [...]

Continue reading

Subscribe for full access to Gaming Intelligence including premium news content, feature articles, news archive, company profiles and more. Includes subscription to the print edition of GIQ magazine and postage.

Subscribe

Already a subscriber or registered user? Login

Related Tags
Betegy Finance Sports Betting Sports Data United States Yolo Investments
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Betegy agree pan-German and Austrian deal with Tipico

Betegy to provide betting prediction software to China’s SunLoto

BRAGG Gaming - Indigo Magic
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
G2E
Evolution
Digitain
Relax Gaming