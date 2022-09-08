Yolo Investments acquires stake in Betegy

Tallinn-based venture capital fund Yolo Investments continues to expand its iGaming portfolio, this time through a multi-million Euro investment in sports data technology provider Betegy.

The non-controlling stake will be used to drive the next stage of Betegy's global expansion, with the supplier's data-driven service currently used by the likes of ESPN, Entain, Ringier Axel Springer, bwin, Yahoo Sports, Sportsbet.io, 22bet, Parimatch, PokerGo and Winners.net.

The latest investment builds on Betegy’s recent funding from JKR Investment Group, [...]