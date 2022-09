The family office of iGaming entrepreneur Teddy Sagi is acquiring a stake in London-listed online competitions operator Best of the Best (BOTB).

Sagi’s Globe Invest will acquire an initial 29.9 per cent stake in the business for approximately £10m from founding shareholders William Hindmarch and Rupert Garton.

The £4 per share acquisition price represents a 10 per cent discount on the closing mid-market share price of BOTB at market close on 7 September.

Following the acquisition, Globe Invest [...]