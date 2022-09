New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has completed the sale of its Italian payments business to PostePay, a subsidiary of Italian postal service provider Poste Italiane.

Initially announced in February, the €700m negotiated sale price represents an enterprise value of €630m and approximately €70m of net unrestricted cash.

The business held approximately €140m in unrestricted cash at closing, with the increase primarily attributable to the timing of vendor payments and operating cash flows since 31 December 2021.

The [...]