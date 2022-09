Multi-national lottery operator Allwyn will not proceed with its previously proposed business combination with special purpose acquisition company Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC).

Despite seeing investors offer commitments of almost $700m to support the combination with Cohn Robbins, Allwyn and CRHC have mutually agreed not to proceed with the transaction due to "significant market volatility" and a backdrop of rising inflation, interest rates and fears of recession.

The transaction had valued Allwyn at an enterprise value of [...]