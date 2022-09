Kings Entertainment Group has secured conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) to proceed with its proposed acquisition of Sports Venture Holdings, operator of the Bet99 brand.

Kings Entertainment agreed a deal to acquire Sports Venture Holdings (SVH) and its Bet99 online betting and gaming brand in May, with the recent Bet99 license approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario satisfying one of the key conditions of the transaction.

Now that the CSE has [...]