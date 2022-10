New York-listed gaming supplier Light and Wonder has acquired substantially all of the assets of House Advantage, a developer of loyalty solutions for the gaming and hospitality industries.

Founded in 2004 and based in Las Vegas and India, House Advantage’s core platform, HALo, provides an omnichannel loyalty and marketing solution by integrating and collecting data from multiple systems across land-based and digital channels.

HALo’s technology layer offers an open framework for customers to integrate House Advantage solutions [...]