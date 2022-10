Nasdaq-listed Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (TDAC) has begun the process of winding down after failing to find a suitable acquisition target.

TDAC was established by gaming executive Matt Davey in October 2020 and was expected to combine with Caliente Interactive, the online gaming joint venture between Mexican casino operator Caliente and London-listed gaming supplier Playtech.

That deal fell through in July after Playtech said it would not pursue the transaction due to significantly deteriorated capital market conditions.

Having [...]