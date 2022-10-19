This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

Enteractive Media agrees Nasdaq SPAC merger

19th October 2022 9:50 am GMT

Gambling-focused media company Enteractive Media plans to go public on the Nasdaq stock market through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Parsec Capital Acquisitions.

The board of directors of both companies have approved the transaction, which is expected to close before the end of this year, subject to shareholder approval and other closing conditions.

The combined business will remain listed on Nasdaq and will be renamed Enteractive Media Inc.

“We are excited to have Enteractive for this business merger and look forward to consummating this transaction,” said Patricia Trompeter, chairperson and chief executive of Parsec. 

“We believe that, with the value proposition Enteractive brings to this transaction, it is well-positioned for substantial growth and sustainability. We view the transaction valuation as highly attractive to investors. We believe that through our merger, coupled with the management's background we have the potential to create significant value for shareholders.”

Enteractive Media shareholders will receive five million Class A shares in the combined business upon closing.

Shares in Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PCX) closed at $10.18 per share in New York Tuesday.

Related Tags
Affiliate Canada Enteractive Media iGaming Mergers & Acquisitions NASDAQ SPAC Sports Betting United States
Soft2Bet
Astropay
Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Amusnet
SportingTech
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution