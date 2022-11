Novomatic is set to become one of the largest gaming operators in Italy with the acquisition of HBG Gaming.

HBG Gaming has been licensed in the regulated Italian market since 2000 and currently operates more than 20,000 AWP machines, 4,800 VLT machines, as well as 18 bingo halls and 52 betting shops.

The company is also active online in casino, sports betting and bingo via QuiGioco.it.

The acquisition, which has been approved by the Italian gambling regulator, is [...]