London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain has completed the acquisition of Croatia’s leading operator SuperSport Group through its new Entain CEE venture.

Entain CEE was established in August through a partnership between Entain and Czech investment firm EMMA Capital to drive expansion in the Central and Eastern European region.

Entain owns 75 per cent of the economic rights in Entain CEE, which has now completed its first acquisition after paying an initial €600m for SuperSport, with a [...]