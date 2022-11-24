PressEnter names Merzoug as executive chairman amid management buyout

Malta-based iGaming operator PressEnter Group is undergoing a management buyout which will see current CEO Lahcene Merzoug take over as executive chairman.

Merzoug and members of his executive management team have agreed terms with the existing financial investors to acquire the business, with the transaction to be completed in the near future.

PressEnter will continue to operate from its headquarters in Sliema, Malta, offering a roster of brands that include 21.com, JustSpin, NeonVegas Casino, NitroCasino, UltraCasino and RapidCasino.

“The management team has worked hard for the chance to take ownership of the business and we have a sound strategy that we strongly believe in,” said Merzoug. “With the management team taking full ownership, the business will enter a new era.

“This is a major milestone for the organisation, and I look forward to leading from the front as we turn the page and start the next chapter of the PressEnter Group story.”