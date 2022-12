Endeavor Group’s sports subsidiary IMG Arena has entered into a conditional agreement to take over full ownership of virtual sports and casino games provider Leap Gaming.

IMG Arena is currently the second largest shareholder in Leap, and will acquire the remaining stake in the business from London-listed SEED Innovations for €12.9m, giving Leap a total enterprise value of €14m.

“After several years of a strategic partnership between Leap and IMG this is the natural next step in [...]