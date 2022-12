Stockholm and Oslo-listed Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has entered into an agreement to acquire AskGamblers and other casino affiliate sites from rival Catena Media for a total consideration of €45m.

Expanding its existing GiG Media affiliate business, GiG will acquire Askgamblers.com, Johnslots.com, Newcasinos.com and several smaller domains from Catena Media for €20m in cash on closing.

A further €10m will be due twelve months after completion, with the €15m balance due 24 months after closing.

The transaction, which [...]