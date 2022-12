Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) is strengthening its historical horse racing business with an agreement to acquire Exacta Systems.

CDI will pay $250m in cash to acquire the historical horse racing (HHR) technology provider, whose existing clients include the likes of AGS, IGT, Light & Wonder, Everi, Konami and Incredible Technologies.

CDI said that the acquisition will provide opportunities to realize synergies related to the company’s recent acquisition of Colonial Downs Racetrack and the Rosie’s Gaming Emporium historical [...]