Shares in Nasdaq-listed Esports Entertainment Group lost almost 7 per cent Friday as the company announced the sale of its Bethard online betting and gaming brand.

The Malta and Sweden-licensed business is being sold for approximately €9.5m, less than two years after being acquired for €16m.

Esports Entertainment Group will receive cash proceeds of €1.65m from the sale, with the balance of the consideration being used to release the company from payment of its contingent consideration liability [...]