Canadian online betting and gaming operator NorthStar Gaming has completed its reverse takeover of Baden Resources and is set to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange this week.

The business combination has seen the operator of the NorthStar Bets brand in Ontario change its name to Northstar Gaming Holdings, with the new company’s shares expected to begin trading on the TSX this week under the BET symbol.

“The public listing of NorthStar represents a significant milestone [...]