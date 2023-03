Golden Entertainment has agreed a deal to sell its distributed gaming operations in Nevada and Montana for an aggregate cash consideration of $322.5m.

J&J Ventures Gaming will acquire Golden’s distributed gaming operations in Nevada for $213.5m plus an estimated $34m of purchased cash, and Golden’s distributed gaming operations in Montana for $109m plus an estimated $5m of purchased cash.

The company has also agreed a deal for J&J to support the gaming operations of Golden’s branded tavern [...]