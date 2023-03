London-listed Entain is looking to enhance its esports offering after entering into an agreement to acquire Tiidal Gaming’s esports betting solutions provider Sportsflare.

Entain has entered into a share sale and purchase agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in Sportsflare for $13.25m, subject to standard transaction adjustments.

The transaction was negotiated at arm's length and is subject to a number of conditions, including approval of Tiidal shareholders and receipt of all required consents.

The [...]